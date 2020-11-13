Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Northern Technologies International (NTIC), SSR Mining (SSRM) and CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northern Technologies International (NTIC), SSR Mining (SSRM) and CES Energy Solutions (CESDF).

Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Northern Technologies International, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Technologies International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to SSR Mining, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.88.

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CES Energy Solutions with a $1.18 average price target.

