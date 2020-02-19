Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Noble Energy (NBL), USA Compression (USAC) and Plains All American (PAA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Noble Energy (NBL), USA Compression (USAC) and Plains All American (PAA).

Noble Energy (NBL)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Noble Energy on February 14 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.95, close to its 52-week low of $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Noble Energy with a $27.00 average price target, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

USA Compression (USAC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on USA Compression today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

USA Compression has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Plains All American (PAA)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American on February 14 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.35, close to its 52-week low of $15.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Green Plains Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plains All American with a $22.27 average price target.

