Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: National-Oilwell (NOV) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on National-Oilwell (NOV) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN).

National-Oilwell (NOV)

In a report released today, Marc Bianchi from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bianchi has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.3% and a 23.0% success rate. Bianchi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Weatherford International, Oil States International, and Baker Hughes Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National-Oilwell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Patterson-UTI, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.39, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Lynagh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Precision Drilling, and Core Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Patterson-UTI with a $8.28 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.