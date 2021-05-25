Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and View Inc (VIEW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) and View Inc (VIEW).

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Hold rating on Martin Marietta Materials today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $362.27, close to its 52-week high of $383.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 75.6% success rate. Wilson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Tecnoglass, and PGT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martin Marietta Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $402.00.

View Inc (VIEW)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on View Inc. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

View Inc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

