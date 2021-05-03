Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LyondellBasell (LYB) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report released yesterday, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.74, close to its 52-week high of $112.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 75.4% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LyondellBasell with a $119.78 average price target.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold, with a price target of $14.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Sandstorm Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.65, which is a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.40 price target.

