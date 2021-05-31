Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Lithium Americas (LAC), Planet 13 Holdings (OtherPLNHF) and HEXO (HEXO)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lithium Americas (LAC), Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) and HEXO (HEXO).

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Lithium Americas on May 28 and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lithium Americas with a $22.28 average price target.

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings received a Hold rating and a C$9.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.62.

Burleson has an average return of 109.9% when recommending Planet 13 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #220 out of 7533 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $7.73 average price target.

HEXO (HEXO)

In a report issued on May 28, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Hold rating to HEXO, with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

HEXO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.86, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

