Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Linde (LIN), West Fraser Timber Co (WFG) and Gatos Silver (GATO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN), West Fraser Timber Co (WFG) and Gatos Silver (GATO).

Linde (LIN)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Linde yesterday and set a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $298.93, close to its 52-week high of $300.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $315.58, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFG)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.48, close to its 52-week high of $88.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Pactiv Evergreen.

West Fraser Timber Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.62, a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$125.00 price target.

Gatos Silver (GATO)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gatos Silver, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gatos Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

