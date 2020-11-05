Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Enviva (EVA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Enviva (EVA).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

UBS analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #924 out of 7028 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.12, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR49.00 price target.

Enviva (EVA)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Enviva, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.47, close to its 52-week high of $44.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enviva with a $45.60 average price target.

