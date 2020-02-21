Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Lundin Gold (FTMNF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

BMO Capital analyst Brian Quast maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 44.6% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Saracen Mineral Holdings, Northern Star Resources, and Evolution Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $45.67, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

TD Securities analyst Daniel Earle maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Gold today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.55, close to its 52-week high of $9.57.

Earle has an average return of 31.8% when recommending Lundin Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Earle is ranked #3107 out of 5994 analysts.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on February 13, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties, with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.43.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.6% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Teck Resources, Centerra Gold, and Cameco.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.43, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

