Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released today, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Hudbay Minerals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudbay Minerals with a $9.08 average price target, a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals today and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.08.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 46.8% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Teck Resources, and Trilogy Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $51.78 average price target, representing a 37.9% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$78.00 price target.

