Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Harvest Health & Recreation (OtherHRVSF) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN).

Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Harvest Health & Recreation today and set a price target of $3.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.41, close to its 52-week high of $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #705 out of 7253 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvest Health & Recreation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.72.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Buy rating on Silgan Holdings today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silgan Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.67.

