Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Vale SA (VALE) and Centerra Gold (OtherCAGDF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Vale SA (VALE) and Centerra Gold (CAGDF).

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

In a report issued on July 7, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.06, close to its 52-week high of $13.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freeport-McMoRan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.92, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on July 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $16.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.60, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released today, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.04, close to its 52-week high of $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.