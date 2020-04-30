Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Franco Nev (FNV) and Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV) and Torex Gold Resources (TORXF).

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report issued on April 28, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $136.42, close to its 52-week high of $138.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $116.52 average price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report issued on April 28, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Torex Gold Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.31, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

