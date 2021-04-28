Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), Roxgold (OtherROGFF) and The Valens (OtherVLNCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), Roxgold (ROGFF) and The Valens (VLNCF).

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of C$8.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 60.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $8.56 average price target, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Roxgold to Hold, with a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 66.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.03.

The Valens (VLNCF)

In a report released yesterday, Shaan Mir from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Valens, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.77, close to its 52-week high of $3.00.

Mir has an average return of 70.2% when recommending The Valens.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #2978 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Valens with a $2.97 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

