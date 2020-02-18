Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF), Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Republic Services (RSG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Republic Services (RSG).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.66.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report issued on February 14, Anita Soni from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.32.

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report issued on February 14, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.43, close to its 52-week high of $100.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.38, implying a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

