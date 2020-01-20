Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Enerplus (ERF), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enerplus (ERF), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

Enerplus (ERF)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus on January 16 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.18.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

In a report issued on January 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.48, close to its 52-week high of $44.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Newmont Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.07, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on January 6, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.40 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on January 17, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.25, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

