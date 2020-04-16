Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Enerplus (ERF) and MPLX (MPLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Enerplus (ERF) and MPLX (MPLX).

Enerplus (ERF)

In a report released today, Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 33.8% success rate. Dingmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.96.

MPLX (MPLX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ujjwal Pradhan maintained a Buy rating on MPLX today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.14.

Pradhan has an average return of 13.6% when recommending MPLX.

According to TipRanks.com, Pradhan is ranked #4528 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MPLX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.56, implying an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

