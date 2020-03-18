Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Enbridge (ENB) and Essential Energy Services (OtherEEYUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB) and Essential Energy Services (EEYUF).

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released today, Robert Catellier from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.92, close to its 52-week low of $22.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $38.65 average price target, a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Essential Energy Services, with a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, equals to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bradford is ranked #5921 out of 6127 analysts.

Essential Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.28.

