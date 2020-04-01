Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Continental Resources (CLR) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Continental Resources (CLR) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX).

Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released today, Jason Wangler from Imperial Capital maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.64, close to its 52-week low of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wangler is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.0% and a 31.5% success rate. Wangler covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, California Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.02.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Stephens analyst Mark Connelly maintained a Hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Connelly is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Connelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, DuPont de Nemours, and CF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific with a $34.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.