Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Coeur Mining (CDE) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN).

Coeur Mining (CDE)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining today and set a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on Silgan Holdings today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silgan Holdings with a $45.40 average price target, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.