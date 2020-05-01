Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Century Aluminum (CENX) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Century Aluminum (CENX) and Pretium Resources (PVG).

Century Aluminum (CENX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Century Aluminum today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.4% and a 34.1% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Century Aluminum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.25 price target.

