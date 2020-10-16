Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Centerra Gold (OtherCAGDF), Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Aphria (APHA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Centerra Gold (CAGDF), Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Aphria (APHA).

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$19.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Freeport-McMoRan, and Hudbay Minerals.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25, a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Silvercorp Metals today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.68, close to its 52-week high of $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 62.4% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Silvercorp Metals with a $8.28 average price target, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.75 price target.

Aphria (APHA)

In a report released today, Jason Zandberg from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on Aphria, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 32.1% success rate. Zandberg covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aphria is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.54, which is a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.50 price target.

