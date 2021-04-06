Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Cameco (CCJ), Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cameco (CCJ), Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI).

Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 50.8% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cameco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.08.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.09, close to its 52-week high of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 35.2% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, and Ero Copper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $11.42, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$13.50 price target.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

In a report released today, John Zamparo from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on OrganiGram Holdings, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Zamparo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Cronos Group.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.54.

