Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Bunge (BG) and Avantor (AVTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Bunge (BG) and Avantor (AVTR).

Bunge (BG)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bunge, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.06, close to its 52-week high of $58.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Bunge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.60, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on October 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.37, close to its 52-week high of $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, NanoString Tech, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $26.25 average price target, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

