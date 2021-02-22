Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Fire & Flower Holdings (OtherFFLWF) and Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) and Lundin Mining (LUNMF).

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.96, close to its 52-week high of $31.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.40, implying a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.12, close to its 52-week high of $1.20.

Keywood has an average return of 61.1% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #278 out of 7331 analysts.

Fire & Flower Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.39.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.05, close to its 52-week high of $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 61.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $9.67 average price target.

