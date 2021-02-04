Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Avantor (AVTR) and Ingredion (INGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Avantor (AVTR) and Ingredion (INGR).

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.44, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.57.

Ingredion (INGR)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating on Ingredion today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Albertsons Companies, and TreeHouse Foods.

Ingredion has an analyst consensus of Hold.

