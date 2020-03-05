Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Athabasca Oil (OtherATHOF) and Essential Energy Services (OtherEEYUF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) and Essential Energy Services (EEYUF).

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil, with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Cenovus Energy, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.60, representing a 145.1% upside. In a report released today, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford maintained a Buy rating on Essential Energy Services today and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bradford is ranked #6227 out of 6293 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Essential Energy Services is currently a Hold rating.

