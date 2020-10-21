Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: American Resources (AREC) and FRESNILLO (OtherFNLPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on American Resources (AREC) and FRESNILLO (FNLPF).

American Resources (AREC)

American Resources received a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report released today, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO, with a price target of p1200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.15, close to its 52-week high of $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 28.6% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and Centamin.

FRESNILLO has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.52, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p1200.00 price target.

