Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Allegheny Technologies (ATI) and Centamin (OtherCELTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Allegheny Technologies (ATI) and Centamin (CELTF).

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegheny Technologies is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.00.

Centamin (CELTF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Hold rating on Centamin today and set a price target of p221.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is ranked #4550 out of 6850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $2.70 average price target.

