Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Alcoa (AA), Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and Essential Energy Services (OtherEEYUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Alcoa (AA), Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and Essential Energy Services (EEYUF).

Alcoa (AA)

In a report released today, Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Alcoa, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80, close to its 52-week low of $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Alba is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Alba covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper, and Teck Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.43, an 119.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating on Holly Energy Partners today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershuni has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.5% success rate. Gershuni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Western Midstream Partners, and Cheniere Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Holly Energy Partners with a $22.33 average price target.

Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on Essential Energy Services on March 23 and set a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.11, equals to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.2% and a 36.3% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Energy Services is a Hold with an average price target of $0.17, which is a 58.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.