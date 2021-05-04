Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)
Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Westlake Chemical (WLK).
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.