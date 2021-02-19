Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Anglogold Ashanti (AU) and Mercer International (MERC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Anglogold Ashanti (AU) and Mercer International (MERC).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report issued on February 16, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.9% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $84.43 average price target, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

In a report issued on February 16, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglo American, and Gold Fields.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglogold Ashanti with a $37.00 average price target.

Mercer International (MERC)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.11, close to its 52-week high of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercer International with a $16.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.