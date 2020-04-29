Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Zynex (ZYXI) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zynex (ZYXI) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Zynex (ZYXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.54, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $45.25 average price target, a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BNTX: