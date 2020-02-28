Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Zogenix (ZGNX), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zogenix (ZGNX), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN).

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on Zogenix, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.69, close to its 52-week low of $18.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.6% and a 27.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.57, close to its 52-week high of $95.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.82, close to its 52-week low of $36.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.5% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.89, implying a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BHVN: