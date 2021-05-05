Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $172.93, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $187.47 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill reiterated a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.47, close to its 52-week low of $38.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $65.17 average price target, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Jounce Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Jounce Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

