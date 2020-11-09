Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.92, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

