Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.3% and a 28.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Revance Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, representing a 754.9% upside. In a report issued on March 25, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.7% and a 23.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target, implying a 199.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

aTyr Pharma received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 27.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

