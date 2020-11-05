Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), Cigna (CI) and Inogen (INGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), Cigna (CI) and Inogen (INGN).

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VYNE Therapeutics with a $7.88 average price target.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cigna, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $210.62, close to its 52-week high of $224.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.40, representing a 28.2% upside. In a report issued on October 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

Inogen (INGN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Inogen today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.94, close to its 52-week low of $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inogen.

