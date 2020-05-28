Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO).

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for vTv Therapeutics with a $7.00 average price target.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a $1.00 average price target.

