Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX).

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines, and Ocular Therapeutix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $19.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.