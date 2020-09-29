Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to VistaGen Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 44.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VistaGen Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and PTC Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.08, implying a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SRPT: