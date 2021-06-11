Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Veru (VERU), Omeros (OMER) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Veru (VERU), Omeros (OMER) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.33, a 137.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $239.82, close to its 52-week high of $252.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 42.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $186.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BNTX: