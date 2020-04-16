Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Urogen Pharma (URGN), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Oragenics (OGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Urogen Pharma (URGN), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and Oragenics (OGEN).

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33, a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.14, implying a 75.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Oragenics (OGEN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Oragenics to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oragenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.