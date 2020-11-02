Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Universal Health (UHS), Masimo (MASI) and Lannett (LCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Universal Health (UHS), Masimo (MASI) and Lannett (LCI).

Universal Health (UHS)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Hold rating on Universal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $130.00.

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Masimo. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.75, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Lannett (LCI)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lannett. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 39.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lannett is a Hold with an average price target of $7.75.

