Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: United Therapeutics (UTHR), Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and Vericel (VCEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Therapeutics (UTHR), Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) and Vericel (VCEL).

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 46.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Menlo Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vericel, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -2.7% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vericel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.