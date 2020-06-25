Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: United Therapeutics (UTHR), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Ryan Adist- June 25, 2020, 6:16 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on United Therapeutics (UTHR), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.28, close to its 52-week high of $127.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $152.00 average price target.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.60 average price target, a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

