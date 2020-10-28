Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Pfizer (PFE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Pfizer (PFE).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.44, close to its 52-week high of $99.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Chinook Therapeutics, and Arena Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $97.67 average price target, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.12, close to its 52-week high of $141.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Jackson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seelos Therapeutics, NeoGenomics, and OncoCyte.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.00, implying a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Pfizer (PFE)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.36 average price target.

