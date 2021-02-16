Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 53.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Millendo Therapeutics.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.58, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank maintained a Sell rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Papadakis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Roche Holding AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNYNF: