Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Twist Bioscience (TWST) and Infinity Pharma (INFI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Twist Bioscience (TWST) and Infinity Pharma (INFI).
Twist Bioscience (TWST)
In a report released yesterday, Tycho Peterson from J.P. Morgan downgraded Twist Bioscience to Sell, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.38.
According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intuitive Surgical, Oxford Immunotec, and NanoString Tech.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Twist Bioscience with a $135.00 average price target.
Infinity Pharma (INFI)
Infinity Pharma received a Hold rating from J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.36, close to its 52-week high of $5.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $5.67 average price target.
