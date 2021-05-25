Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP).
Tenet Healthcare (THC)
In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.42, close to its 52-week high of $67.85.
According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Alignment Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $72.00 average price target.
Adamis Pharma (ADMP)
Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.
According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.
The the analyst consensus on Adamis Pharma is currently a Hold rating.
